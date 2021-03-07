CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota health care provider is trying to fill a lot of open COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

M Health Fairview says they have thousands of vaccines to give to Minnesota seniors. They say they have open appointments for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for people 65 years old and older.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he wants to vaccinate 70% of seniors before opening vaccines up to other groups. Right now, he says vaccinations of seniors are at almost 62%.

