MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several train cars were derailed in Plymouth Sunday afternoon.
According to the Plymouth Police Department, about a dozen cars went off the tracks at Northwest Boulevard near Schmidt Lake Road just before 1 p.m.
Police said there were no injuries or road closures.
Authorities were unsure what the cars were carrying, but the fire department was on scene to monitor for any leaks.
