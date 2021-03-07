CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Plymouth News, Plymouth Police Department, Train Derailment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several train cars were derailed in Plymouth Sunday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth Police Department, about a dozen cars went off the tracks at Northwest Boulevard near Schmidt Lake Road just before 1 p.m.

Police said there were no injuries or road closures.

Authorities were unsure what the cars were carrying, but the fire department was on scene to monitor for any leaks.