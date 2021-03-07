CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day before jury selection in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd is set to begin, protesters are marching through downtown Minneapolis.

WCCO’s David Schuman reported the march started at the Hennepin County Government Center Sunday afternoon.

The group marched to Hennepin Avenue and Fourth Street, where many of them sat while a speaker read the names of Minnesotans killed by police in the last 20 years.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he died, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.

