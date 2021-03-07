MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day before jury selection in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd is set to begin, protesters are marching through downtown Minneapolis.
WCCO’s David Schuman reported the march started at the Hennepin County Government Center Sunday afternoon.
NOW: a march is beginning from the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis, led by pallbearers with a casket. Jury selection in the Derek Chauvin trial is set to start tomorrow @WCCO pic.twitter.com/2liRzrv2s2
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) March 7, 2021
The group marched to Hennepin Avenue and Fourth Street, where many of them sat while a speaker read the names of Minnesotans killed by police in the last 20 years.
The protesters are seated at Hennepin and 4th as names of Minnesotans killed by police in the last 20 years are read pic.twitter.com/rEbyIdIIZO
— David Schuman (@david_schuman) March 7, 2021
Former officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes before he died, is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
