MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters were outside the Hennepin County Government Center Monday as pre-trial hearings for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, got underway.

A coalition of more than 20 activist and community organizations were as close to the courthouse as they could get. Concrete barricades and fencing limited access. That fencing is topped with coils of razor wire.

Protesters say they’re demanding justice for Floyd and all people killed by police. They say they want to see Chauvin convicted and given the longest possible sentence.

There were protests throughout the morning, on Seventh Street South and along Third Avenue.

Protesters used similar chants to what was heard through last summer — people wanting to be seen as human, as lives valued, protesting inequalities whether through policing, the justice system or beyond.

WCCO’s Christiane Cordero reported she did not see law enforcement members aside from those behind barricades protecting the government center. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other public safety officials have promised they are here to protect protesters as much as property.

Some of the protesters, from Visual Black Justice, say they were going to be here regardless of how the city feels about it.

“I think for all of us there was a lot of anxiety going into this, but being here today, being able to support the family, being there as they drove in with our signs of support and solidarity kind of reaffirmed our decision that we’re right where we are supposed to be and we are doing the work we are supposed to be doing for our community,” Memorialize the Movement founder Leesa Kelly said.

Those women and their group Visual Black Justice have been out here since 4 a.m. They said the city has not contacted them to coordinate protests, and they plan to stay here throughout the trial.