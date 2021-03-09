MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A popular downtown Minneapolis restaurant is ready to open its doors once again.
Brit’s Pub closed last year after being damaged during riots, looting and a fire.
It’s welcoming guests back with a new beverage menu and indoor dining starting on March 19. Staff say they’re adhering to strict CDC guidelines on COVID safety.
“We’re excited to welcome guests back to the Pub,” Brit’s General Manager Shane Higgins said. “Our Pub is in top form following the restoration, and our staff is fully trained in all CDC hygiene protocols to make every guest visit as enjoyable and safe as possible.”
The outdoor patio and lawn will open as temperatures climb.
For now, the Pub will be open the following days and times:
- Thursdays: 4 – 9 p.m.
- Fridays: 4 – 11 p.m.
- Saturdays: Close at 11 p.m.
- Sundays: Close at 9 p.m.
