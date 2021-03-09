Derek Chauvin Trial3 Jurors Seated On Day 2 Of Ex-MPD Officer's Murder Trial
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate briefly escaped custody while at MSP Airport Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections says members of its transportation unit were at the airport in the midst of transferring the inmate from Oak Park Heights’ correctional facility to a prison in another state when he “broke free.”

The handcuffed man ran through a parking ramp, but was soon captured with the help of airport police. He was then taken back to Oak Park Heights.

Officials say no one was hurt, and the department is reviewing its “air transportation procedures and protocols.”