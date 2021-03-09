MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An inmate briefly escaped custody while at MSP Airport Tuesday.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections says members of its transportation unit were at the airport in the midst of transferring the inmate from Oak Park Heights’ correctional facility to a prison in another state when he “broke free.”
The handcuffed man ran through a parking ramp, but was soon captured with the help of airport police. He was then taken back to Oak Park Heights.
Officials say no one was hurt, and the department is reviewing its “air transportation procedures and protocols.”
More On WCCO.com:
- Derek Chauvin Trial, Day 1: Jury Selection Paused For At Least A Day
- Weeks Ahead Of Schedule, COVID Vaccine Rollout Expanding To Include 1.8 Million More Minnesotans
- CDC: Fully-Vaccinated People Can Gather Together Without Masks, Social Distancing
- Faces Of COVID: The Former Frontline Workers Of Bethesda Hospital