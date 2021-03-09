Record-Setting Warmth Precedes Potential Snow In Twin CitiesRecord-setting warm temperatures are forecast in the Twin Cities Tuesday, but winter isn't quite done in the area yet.

'Summer During Winter': Minnesotans Enjoy Unseasonable Temps On #Top10WxDayIt’s a #Top10WxDay, according to WCCO’s meteorologists, and Minnesotans of all ages flocked outside Monday to bask in the sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures.

With Warmer Temperatures And Hope For Spring, Minnesotans Flock To Parks, TrailsWarmer temperatures mean outside fun for many this weekend. People are flocking to parks, trails, and garden shops, hoping to get a jump start on spring.

DNR: Early 'Fish Kill' On Minnesota Lakes Isn't Cause For AlarmWarmer temperatures this week will be accompanied with ice melt, which can bring an unsightly and smelly situation to some Minnesota lakes.

Minnesota Weather: Perfect Snow Melt Will Minimize FloodingAs high temperatures are above freezing and the lows are below freezing, it's a perfect slow snow melt scenario, and one of the few reasons flooding this spring won't be as bad as the last.