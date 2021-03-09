MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s something that, despite our natural proclivity for conveying humbleness in our day-to-day lives, is all too familiar. Minnesota has been ranked one of the top states in the entire U.S., according to a new list unveiled by U.S. News & World Report.
In fact, Minnesota ranked second, just behind Washington. Minnesota has consistently ranked at or near the top of the list since the magazine began issuing state-by-state rankings in 2017. It’s the only state that’s been so consistently praised. (The list was not published in 2020.)
The list was determined via ranks in such categories as health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime, and the natural environment.
Minnesota’s highest marks came in infrastructure and opportunity, which both ranked among the top 10 in the country, as well as natural environment, which was ranked 10th.
For the curious, Wisconsin came in eighth overall, Iowa ranked 12th, and North and South Dakota both came in at #14 and #15 respectively.
As for the rest of the top five, Utah ranked third, followed by New Hampshire and Idaho.
Louisiana came in dead last, a spot it’s held multiple times. The remainder of the bottom five were made up of Mississippi, New Mexico, West Virginia, and Alabama.
