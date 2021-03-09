MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Record-setting warm temperatures are forecast in the Twin Cities Tuesday, but winter isn’t quite done in the area yet.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows expects a high of 66 degrees and breezy with mostly sunny skies.
Meadows said a “sloppy weather system” is headed this way overnight into Wednesday. It will begin with light rain Tuesday night and potentially develop into thunderstorms midday Wednesday before wrapping up that night.
A little bit of snow could sneak its way in, but it shouldn’t accumulate.
Farther north and northwest in the state, though, 2 to 3 inches of snow are possible. The Duluth area is under a winter storm watch.
Wednesday’s high will be around 48 in the Twin Cities.
