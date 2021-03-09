MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A sign of pre-pandemic life is calling — but not the fun kind.
New data shows Americans received more than four-and-a-half billion robocalls last month. The top illegal calls involved car warranties and health-related scams.
What can you do to stop them? The Federal Communications Commission says register on the National Do Not Call Registry. Apple and Google also offer free call screening features to stop automated calls from ringing on your phone.
Click here for more information on how to stop robocalls.
