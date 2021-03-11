MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting in Bemidji Tuesday night.
The Bemidji Police Department said detectives arrested the 17-year-old suspect Wednesday. They are looking for another suspect — a 19-year-old man who should be considered dangerous.
Officers responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found nothing, but a nearby hospital notified police a 17-year-old boy showed up there with a gunshot wound.
That 17-year-old was flown to a trauma center in Fargo, N.D., and was in serious condition.