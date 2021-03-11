MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Trials are part law, part strategy and part psychology. A lot of it, in and out of the courtroom, comes down to judging credibility.

So how can you spot a lie? WCCO spoke with attorney and behavior expert Wendy Patrick, author of the book “Red Flags.” She’s spent years questioning jurors, witnesses and everyone in between.

“Body language transmits more than credibility. It often transmits discomfort, embarrassment,” Patrick said.

She says things like being fidgety might not be the sign of a lie.

“We’re thinking so heavily that sometimes we’re moving much less,” Patrick said.

So what if someone keeps looking away or gazing down?

“That is not necessarily the truth. There are many people that can look you right in the eye, so goes the saying, and be lying,” she said. “There are cultural reasons that people may not feel comfortable looking you in the eye for long periods of time. It has nothing to do with whether or not somebody is telling the truth.”

So, she looks for other things.

“Are they defensive? Do their mannerisms match the message? If I’m telling you a story … that’s heartbreaking, but I’m smiling, that is a huge tell,” Patrick said.

She says the smile is important.

“The credibility of crows’ feet is one of the thing I teach on,” she said. “It also means I’m much more likely to be telling the truth because I am comfortable in what I’m saying.”

She also looks for discomfort.

“Stiffness, body language trying to get away. Why did you cross your arms? There is something here that’s making this person uncomfortable, I need to know more about it,” Patrick said.

Are there any dead giveaways that someone in lying to you?

“If there were dead giveaways, we would all be better at telling a liar from a truth teller than we would like to believe,” she said.

Studies have shown we aren’t great at spotting lies. Patrick says that’s because we want to believe others are telling the truth. It’s more difficult and taxing to doubt than to believe.