MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police announced the arrest of two people in connection with a deadly shooting last week at George Floyd Square.

However, they are not releasing any details about the arrest.

What police chief Medaria Arrandondo and Mayor Jacob Frey are saying is they’re having daily conversations about how to reopen the intersection while respecting Floyd’s legacy.

Frey says there are two truths when it comes to the intersection of East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue.

“It is a beautiful community gathering space and I think that needs to be honored and respected and there are times when it has absolutely been unsafe,” Frey said.

He is aware of the gunfire and the homicides near the intersection. As well as the barriers put in front of first responders when they try and enter to render aid.

“What you are referencing is the interference that so many officers and EMS responders have experienced — and press, by they way — when they go to that intersection and that’s accurate,” Frey said.

Business owners have expressed their frustration.

“It’s a lot of violence in the area which is detouring individuals coming to the area,” Just Turkey owner Sam Willis Jr. said.

Homeowners are trying to sell their properties to get out of the way of the gunfire.

“I’m hearing overwhelmingly from community members who, quite frankly, are feeling hostage over there at the situation and we cannot allow for the violence to continue to happen,” Arradondo.

Frey says the city is focused on safety near 38th and Chicago but he says that needs to be done with respect to this area where many come to mourn and to heal.

Minneapolis police are patrolling the area but know it can’t stay the way it is.

“We have to open up that intersection and we can do both. We can still pay the tribute and the recognition and honor Mr. Floyd and yet get that intersection back open,” Arradondo said.

“The chief has asked for additional assistance from other jurisdictions at that point and given the attrition we’ve seen, we will need it. And we need community there as well,” Frey said.

The city of Minneapolis sent a survey to people living within a mile of the intersection to determine what they want to see in the area.

Frey says he continues to meet with community and business leaders to figure out how to reconnect the intersection but for now there is no specific plan to end the violence.