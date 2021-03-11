MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It has been one year since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. More than 29 million cases have been identified in the U.S. alone.

Gov. Tim Walz would declare a state of emergency on March 13, 2020.

Over the past year, Minnesotans have experienced a stay-at-home order and dial-back restrictions to curb the spread.

A year ago it was hard to find toilet paper or canned soup. Now groceries and toiletries are easy to find, but our lives have forever changed.

Tina Burbach, of Edina, says she and her family canceled their trips. If she had known the pandemic was coming, she wishes she would have packed her bags sooner.

“We were supposed to go to Amsterdam and we were also supposed to go Germany,” she said.

Many haven’t seen the seniors in their lives except through a screen for the last 12 months. Many also found themselves merging the workplace with their home space.

More than 500,000 Americans have died during the pandemic. So much has been lost For some, they’ve gained perspective.

“We’ve spent a lot of time as a family together, and that’s the silver lining,” St. Louis Park resident Aaron Leisen said.