MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As many COVID-19 restrictions are set to be rolled back next week, Minnesota health officials on Friday announced 13 more virus deaths and 1,107 more cases. Meanwhile, about 1.8 million vaccine doses have been administered overall.
According to the state’s latest vaccine data, about 12% of the state’s population has completed the vaccine series as of Wednesday. That’s over 660,000 people. About 21% of the state’s population — or 1.16 million people — have had at least one dose of the vaccine.
The state’s goal of getting seniors at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of March was reached weeks ahead of schedule. About 72% of those 65 years of age and older have received at least one dose, as of the latest data.
The state has now tallied over 495,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 3.5 million people already tested for the virus. In the last 24 hours, over 33,000 tests were completed.
Minnesota’s death toll for COVID-19 now stands at 6,737; about 63% of them being patients in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
The state’s positivity rate — a seven-day rolling average — is at 3.5% as of March 3, due to data lag.
Also on Friday: Gov. Tim Walz announced a significant rollback of COVID-19 restrictions beginning next week, including 75% capacity at restaurants. Fans of major Minnesota sports will also be able to be in the stands beginning April 1.