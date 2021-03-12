MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota sports fans woke up to exciting news Friday after Gov. Tim Walz announced new and expanded attendance guidelines for outdoor venues.

Along with other important information, Walz announced the following updates effective April 1:

Seated outdoor venues can add an additional 25% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

can add an additional of their capacity over 500, with a limit of Non-seated outdoor venues can add an additional 15% of their capacity over 500, with a limit of 10,000 people.

Given the guidlines, a limited number of fans will now be able to attend the upcoming season opener for the Minnesota Twins.

The team released a statement shortly after Walz’s announcement, expressing their excitement to welcome fans back to Target Field.

“We appreciate the continued partnership and dialogue with Governor Walz, MDH and City of Minneapolis officials throughout this process,” said the organization, “We cannot wait to safely welcome Major League Baseball’s best fans back into Target Field. Win Twins!”

The Minnesota Vikings also responded to the new guidelines over Twitter, sharing the importance of community support during this time.

“The return of in-person sporting events can not only help unite us as a community and bring hope to Minnesotans after such a challenging year, but it can also reanimate our downtowns and bring back thousands of visitors who support the critical hospitality industry,” said Team officials.

Both teams say they are taking extra measures to ensure fans’ safety in the upcoming seasons.

In their tweet, the Vikings encouraged fans to receive the vaccine as soon as they’re eligible while the Twins say they’re ramping up health and safety measures for opening day.

“Our singular focus remains on the health, safety and well-being of every person that enters Target Field; to that end, we are currently reviewing the new guidance to ensure our comprehensive re-opening plan adheres to all MDH and Minneapolis Health Department directives,” said Twins officials.