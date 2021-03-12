MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the death of Tony Conley Perry after recently discovering his remains.
In July 2020, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office had been working on locating Perry after he was reported as a missing person.
In December, human remains were located in rural Middleville Township in Wright County.
The remains were identified as Perry and the sheriff’s office is asking for any information about his disappearance and movements during the month of May.
If you have any information regarding Perry and the ongoing investigation, please contact Detective Kenyon at the Wright County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, 763-682-7879.