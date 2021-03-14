MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just as Minnesotans are settling into spring, a sizable snowstorm is headed our way.

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says after a Sunday with highs in the 40s, the state will drop to the upper-20s in the evening, and rise only into the mid-30s Monday — just in time for a storm system to roll in during the morning hours.

The system — which has already dropped plenty of snow in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska — will battle a pocket of dry air pushing south from northern Minnesota, which is a part of the state that will stay dry.

A Winter Storm Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect throughout southern Minnesota between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. The storm will enter the southwest corner of the state after midnight, featuring a snowfall rate of 1-2 inches an hour for several hours. That part of the state will also experience below-zero lows overnight.

Cities like Redwood Falls and Faribault will likely get 3-5 inches of snow, while further south, along the I-90 corridor, communities could see 6-9 inches.

A strong storm system is moving across the midwest right now. After midnight it could bring snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour to SW MN. @wcco pic.twitter.com/EYO0lmfn8X — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) March 14, 2021

As the storm heads north, the precipitation will turn into a slushy rain-snow mix. It will reach the Twin Cities by about 10 a.m., but the snow will mostly melt on contact. The heaviest precipitation will be between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with 1-3 inches expected. The system will exit the state by 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Any lingering slush will be gone Wednesday, as temperatures make a rebound. The mercury will keep rising for the rest of the week, and we’ll be back to the high 50s by next weekend.

