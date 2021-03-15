UPDATE (7:24 a.m.): The National Weather Service has expanded the winter storm warning to the southwestern edge of the Twin Cities metro. Additionally, Hennepin County is now included in the winter weather advisory.

Forecasters say snow totals will drop off significantly east of the Mississippi River, but some metro suburbs — especially those to the south and west — could see half a foot of snow by the time the system pushes out of the region Monday night. Other areas of the metro should expect about 3 inches of wet, heavy snow.

The snow is expected to start falling in the Twin Cities around noontime.

The heaviest snowfall is expected along the Interstate 90 corridor in south-central and southeastern Minnesota. Communities in those areas could see more than 9 inches of accumulation.

The Winter Storm Warning has been expanded northeastward to the southwest Twin Cities metro with an advisory now including Hennepin Co. Snowfall totals will drop off significantly near and east of the Mississippi River, but are expected to exceed 6 inches in the warning area. pic.twitter.com/6wh9TaZINR — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) March 15, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Just as Minnesotans are settling into spring, a sizable snowstorm is headed our way.

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says after a Sunday with highs in the 40s, the state will drop to the low-30s in the evening, and rise only into the mid-30s Monday — just in time for a storm system to roll in during the morning hours.

We are on late, but make sure you catch the forecast! You are going to need to change the wardrobe for tomorrow! @wcco pic.twitter.com/7jiA1zy5dr — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) March 15, 2021

The system — which has already dropped plenty of snow in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska — will battle a pocket of dry air pushing south from northern Minnesota, which is a part of the state that will stay dry.

A Winter Storm Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect throughout southern Minnesota between 1 a.m. and 4 p.m. The storm will enter the southwest corner of the state after midnight, featuring a snowfall rate of 1-2 inches an hour for several hours. That part of the state will also experience below-zero lows overnight.

Cities like Redwood Falls and Faribault will likely get 3-5 inches of snow, while further south, along the I-90 corridor, communities could see 6-9 inches.

A strong storm system is moving across the midwest right now. After midnight it could bring snowfall rates of 1-2" per hour to SW MN. @wcco pic.twitter.com/EYO0lmfn8X — LisameadowsCBS (@LisaMeadowsCBS) March 14, 2021

As the storm heads north, the precipitation will turn into a slushy rain-snow mix. It will reach the Twin Cities by about 10 a.m., but the snow will mostly melt on contact. The heaviest precipitation will be between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., with 1-3 inches expected. The system will exit the state by 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Any lingering slush will be gone Wednesday, as temperatures make a rebound. The mercury will keep rising for the rest of the week, and we’ll be back to the high 50s by next weekend.

