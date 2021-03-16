MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The court did not seat a single juror Tuesday in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin’s attorney filed a motion to show video during the trial of Floyd’s arrest one year before his death — a move prosecutors oppose.

Judge Peter Cahill previously ruled the video could not be admitted, but since then, the defense says another search of MPD squad car 320 — the vehicle where Chauvin and the other three accused officers briefly held Floyd in the fatal arrest — yielded drugs that reportedly appeared chewed, and had Floyd’s DNA on them.

“It’s just kind of mind boggling that an extensive search was not done until January 2021,” Cahill said.

In the tape from May of 2019, Floyd is seen struggling with police, and officers accuse him of swallowing drugs.

“Spit out what you got! Spit out what you got! You’re eating pills,” an officer says in the video.

Floyd is also faintly heard in the video calling out for his mother. Defense attorney Eric Nelson called the similarities between the two arrests “incredible.”

“It’s the exact same behavior in two incidents, almost exactly one year apart,” Nelson said.

Also in the video, a paramedic is heard warning Floyd that his blood pressure was extremely high after swallowing the drugs, and he needed to go to a hospital. But prosecutor Matthew Frank argued the May 2019 incident is not related.

“To say that he’s on notice, and so therefore he somehow gave up the right to be treated reasonably by police officers arresting him escapes me,” Frank said.

Judge Cahill says he will evaluate the defense’s request, and rule Thursday on if the May 2019 arrest video will be allowed.

There were more prospective jurors who said they heard about the $27 million civil settlement between Floyd’s estate and the City of Minneapolis in the federal case or other pretrial publicity, and they were eliminated as possible jurors.

“Eight out of the last 11 have been [struck for] cause, so we’re grinding to a halt,” Cahill said.

Judge Cahill also said Tuesday the seven jurors chosen before the settlement was announced will be called back Wednesday to be questioned via Zoom to see if they heard anything about it.

Nine jurors have been chosen in all. Five more are needed, two of which will serve as alternates.