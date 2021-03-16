Derek Chauvin Trial
Live Updates: Day 8 Begins With New Set Of Motions, 9 Jurors Seated
Latest News
COVID In MN: State Hovers Just Shy Of 500K Positive Cases, 76% Of Seniors Now Vaccinated
Minnesota Orchestra To Host In-Person Concerts Again Starting In June
It was on March 12, 2020 that the Orchestra announced it would halt in-person concerts due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Live WCCO Video
Southern Minnesotans Digging Out From March Snowstorm
Over the weekend, there was no snow in southern Minnesota. But by Monday afternoon, winter had returned -- bringing close to a foot of snow to Mankato.
DNR Warns Lake Goers Of Deteriorating Ice
The recent warm weather has quickly worsened ice conditions across the state.
Minnesota Weather: Heavy Snow Keeps Falling Up North, As Severe Weather Threat Ends In Metro
A spring storm will wash over Minnesota on Wednesday, threatening thunderstorms in the southern part of the state while later snow will fall up north, possibly leaving communities with up to 4 inches of fresh snow.
Snow And Tornado Warnings Collide On Wild March Day In Minnesota
From the southeast, to the northwest, and in between -- all types of precipitation fell upon Minnesota Wednesday -- but one element in particular threw the state's yearly climate calendar for a loop.
Why Does The Sun Make Us Happy?
If you've been in a better mood over the past week, you might want to look towards to sky to say thanks.
Featured Sports
1 Day After Parting Ways With Gophers, Richard Pitino Hired By New Mexico
Richard Pitino has found employment one day after parting ways with the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team.
Spring Training Report: Has Shohei Ohtani Finally Returned To Form?
Spring Training Report looks at a seemingly healthy Shohei Ohtani, Jacob deGrom's increasing velocity and teams' plans to have fans in seats.
How To Play WCCO's Bracket Challenge
The tournament is almost here which means it is time to get ready to fill our your bracket! Why not come play with us for a chance to win $1,000?
After 8 Seasons, Gophers Basketball And Coach Richard Pitino Part Ways
The University of Minnesota men’s basketball program and head coach Richard Pitino are parting ways.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Brit's Pub To Reopen In Downtown Minneapolis Later This Month
Brit's Pub closed last year after being damaged during riots, looting and a fire.
Top 7 Minnesota Baking And Recipe Influencers
Along with the help of Maggie LaMaack, group director for influencer and brand partnerships at Fast Horse, WCCO's Jason DeRusha has compiled a list of the top seven baking and recipe influencers based in Minnesota.
America's Least Favorite Pizza Topping Is ... Not Pineapple
A new survey finds, not terribly surprisingly, that America's #1 favorite pizza topping is pepperoni, followed closely behind by sausage.
Mike's Mix: Sooki & Mimi's 'Condessa'
Mike Augustyniak recently went to Sooki & Mimi, a new restaurant opened by James Beard Award-winner Ann Kim, to learn their "Condessa" Recipe.
For National Bagel Day, Jason DeRusha Lists His Top Bagel Spots In Minnesota
Craving a bagel on National Bagel Day?
Esquire Magazine Names The 1 Minnesota Restaurant That America ‘Can’t Afford To Lose’ Amid COVID
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a set of relaxed regulations for indoor dining in Minnesota. That being said, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Good Question
How Can You Tell The Difference Between COVID And Spring Allergy Symptoms?
WCCO helps you spot the differences between allergies and COVID-19, and highlights a common deterrent for both of them.
How Can You Spot A Lie?
How can you spot a lie? WCCO spoke with an attorney and behavior expert who's spent years questioning jurors, witnesses and everyone in between.
Minnesota Monthly’s Cutest Pet Contest
March 16, 2021 at 9:00 am
You can vote in Minnesota Monthly’s cutest pet contest now through April 8.
Vote
here.