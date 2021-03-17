MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A group of people believing they received the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Sauk Center have now found out they received saline by mistake.
According to CentraCare officials in a recent statement regarding the incident, the mistake happened to only a small number of patients.
"Normally, the vaccine is mixed with a saline solution before being administered. The issue was discovered within a short amount of time and those affected have been contacted and rescheduled for the actual vaccine," the statement said.
CentraCare said they now have new processes in place so this error does not happen again.
"While there is no medical concern surrounding this error, we understand the anxiety and disappointment it brings to those who thought they received this long-awaited vaccine," said officials.
Meanwhile, another community vaccination site launches this week in Minnesota in St. Cloud at the River’s Edge Convention Center. This marks the fourth community vaccine site. The others are in Minneapolis, Duluth, and Rochester.