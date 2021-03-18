MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after a mobile home explosion in Dresser, Wisconsin.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday about an explosion in the Valley View Mobile Home Court.
The home was completely engulfed in flames, and it spread to a neighboring trailer home a short while later.
The fire was eventually contained. Two homes were destroyed, and one other suffered exterior damage.
One person was discovered dead in the home where the fire originated. No other injuries were reported.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family who lived in the second destroyed home.
More On WCCO.com:
- Latest Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage
- Witnesses: Elderly Asian Woman Beats Up Man Attacking Her In San Francisco
- Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan In Quarantine After Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID
- Father Of Missing St. John’s Student Josh Guimond Files Lawsuit Against Stearns County In Search For Answers