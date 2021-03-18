Derek Chauvin Trial12th Juror Seated, Major Decisions To Come Friday
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Interstate 494

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of Interstate 494 near Portland Avenue is closed Thursday evening due to police activity.

Both sides of the highway are shut down and traffic is being rerouted. Cars are backed up as far as Cedar Avenue to the east and Interstate 35W to the west.

Few details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com.