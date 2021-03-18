MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minneapolis Police will not discuss a timeline when it comes to the reopening of the intersection at 38th and Chicago.

Police, however, did say that for public safety reasons it cannot stay closed.

The intersection where George Floyd died now serves as a place for healing and reflection. But, it has also become a haven for gun violence.

The barricades will be removed and the flow of traffic will return to the intersection of 38th and Chicago.

“The best public safety remedy right now is to open up and to get that intersection,” said Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey both agree the violence needs to end, but the square and the memorial to George Floyd must remain peaceful.

“We’re evaluating that timeline every single day and ensuring that we have the right resources on the ground and ready to be put into action in order to ensure safety at this intersection and a continued place of racial justice and healing,” said Frey.

However, they did not disclose when the intersection will reopen.

“That decision I believe is heavily rest on the chief. I trust expertise, I believe in the expertise of Chief Arradondo,” Frey said.

MPD says the lack of information is for public safety. Arradondo doesn’t want to give notice to the people responsible for the violence.

“Many of the community voices have said every day that intersection remains closed they are feeling more harm, they are feeling more stress. Their anxiety levels are going up, so from a wellness and a health standpoint we also have to open up that intersection,” said Arradondo.

Previously, Frey said the city would not reopen 38th and Chicago until Derek Chauvin’s trial was over, but because of the uptick in violence he says that timeline has changed.

“We are not going to let the trial dictate when it’s the right time to safety open up that intersection,” Arradondo said. “The plans that I will be presenting to Mayor Frey will not be based upon the trial, it’s going to be based on the public safety need.”

The FBI is providing additional resources in the neighborhood surrounding 38th and Chicago until the intersection is re-opened.