MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after authorities say he ran from the scene of a crash he was involved in Wednesday afternoon in St. Cloud.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Opportunity Drive and Eighth Avenue South around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers on scene learned one driver ran before they arrived and the other driver was uninjured.
The driver at the scene said the other driver was speeding and ran a stop sign, causing the crash.
Officers tracked the suspect, later identified as a 32-year-old man, and arrested him at Opportunity Drive and County Road 74.
Police said the man had suspected narcotics on him, as well as a revoked driving status. He was not injured.
The man is being held in the Stearns County Jail.
