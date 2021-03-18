Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Continues, Major Decisions To Come Friday
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Hit-And-Run Crash, Local TV, St. Cloud News, St. Cloud Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after authorities say he ran from the scene of a crash he was involved in Wednesday afternoon in St. Cloud.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, the two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Opportunity Drive and Eighth Avenue South around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers on scene learned one driver ran before they arrived and the other driver was uninjured.

The driver at the scene said the other driver was speeding and ran a stop sign, causing the crash.

Officers tracked the suspect, later identified as a 32-year-old man, and arrested him at Opportunity Drive and County Road 74.

Police said the man had suspected narcotics on him, as well as a revoked driving status. He was not injured.

The man is being held in the Stearns County Jail.