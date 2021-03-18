MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Tattersall Distilling announced they will be building a second location in Wisconsin, a decision they say is driven by Minnesota’s “restrictive” liquor laws.
The popular northeast Minneapolis distillery said on Thursday a new production facility and destination distillery will open in River Falls this autumn.
“As much as we would have loved to build a second facility in Minnesota, our state’s restrictive liquor laws forced us to look beyond our borders,” they said in an Instagram post.
According to Tattersall, they were on course to surpass the state’s current production limit for distilleries, which would have forced them to shut down their cocktail room.
The new facility in River Falls will focus on sustainability, with a solar roof and water reclamation system. It will have a full-service restaurant, amphitheater, fire pits, and indoor and outdoor event spaces.
The Minneapolis cocktail room will reopen in June, with space to socially distance.
