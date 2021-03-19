MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire Thursday afternoon at a north metro apartment building is under investigation.
The Brooklyn Park Fire Department says crews responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. at an apartment building on the 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North. Firefighters battled flames along the building’s three balconies.
While crews quickly knocked down the large flames, it took about two hours for firefighters from several surrounding departments to remove the siding and put out the hotspots in the building’s walls.
No injuries were reported, the fire department said. The American Red Cross is assisting several displaced residents.
The fire is under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Fire Marshal Division.
