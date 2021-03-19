MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bloomington Fire Department reports that a ramp from Interstate 494 to Nicollet Avenue has been closed because a tanker truck was leaking blood.
“Yes blood,” the department’s tweet read.
Crews shut the ramp down Friday afternoon.
Authorities said the blood was from an animal rendering plant.
The ramp will remain closed until the blood is entirely cleaned up.
Drivers are urged to use alternate, less bloody routes to access Nicollet Mall.
