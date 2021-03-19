Derek Chauvin TrialOnly 1 More Juror Needed; Trial Not Moving Out Of Minneapolis
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Blood, Bloomington News, Interstate 494, Nicollet Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bloomington Fire Department reports that a ramp from Interstate 494 to Nicollet Avenue has been closed because a tanker truck was leaking blood.

“Yes blood,” the department’s tweet read.

Crews shut the ramp down Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the blood was from an animal rendering plant.

(credit: Bloomington Fire Department)

The ramp will remain closed until the blood is entirely cleaned up.

Drivers are urged to use alternate, less bloody routes to access Nicollet Mall.