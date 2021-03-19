MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after stealing a Prairie Island Police squad car and taking off in it, which led to a chase in Goodhue County near Red Wing.
The incident happened just outside of Treasure Island Resort & Casino in the parking lot.
From the air in a sea of police vehicles, you could see police arresting the 29-year-old suspect who stole the squad car.
Cell phone video from earlier in the day showed the moment the suspect hopped in and drove off it in — shortly after 10 a.m. Friday — leading officers on a chase.
There was a rifle in the squad but police say it was locked in its case.
At one point scanner audio indicates the casino was locked down.
WCCO saw damage to the prairie island public safety garage door. Scanner audio suggests the suspect may have rammed it.
The chase ended in a Prairie Island Indian Reservation field used for parking. The battered squad car, airbags deployed, was eventually towed away.
Police say two officers with minor injuries were treated at the scene.
