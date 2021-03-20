MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Forest Lake Fire Department says one woman and four children were injured in a fire Friday.
The fire happened on the 800 block of 12th Street Southwest.
Crews said that one child was rescued from the second floor by a neighbor and a Forest Lake Police officer, and another child jumped from a second story window.
The fire department said that all involved were taken to the hospital for treatment.
One police officer was also treated for smoke inhalation, but no fire crew members were injured during the incident.
More On WCCO.com:
- Businesses Say Tattersall's Move To Wisconsin Adds Urgency To Change Minnesota Liquor Laws
- Black Lives Matter Minnesota Rallies In Support Of George Floyd At State Capitol, Includes 12 Demands
- Resistance To Getting COVID Vaccine Among MN Corrections Officers
- First Minnesotan Charged With Trespassing At U.S. Capitol During January Insurrection