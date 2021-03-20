MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday marked the first official day of spring and WCCO meteorologists declared it a #Top10WxDay.

Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park opened for the first time this season and all their tee times were sold out through the weekend.

“We tried to look at 10 different courses and finally found one that was open for four people,” said Graham Gershgoran, who took his son to the driving range Saturday afternoon before playing a round of golf later in the day.

Gershgoran knows warm Minnesota March days are never promised.

“My birthday is in a month and I usually gauge the season by saying, ‘Can I golf by my birthday?’” said Gershgoran, “It’s usually a 50/50 chance, so pretty happy to be out here today.”

Jeff Woodward was just excited for a sunny, warm start to his season, even if he had to battle some wind.

“Wind makes everything difficult,” said Woodward. “I’m just out here because it’s the first day of the season and why not.”

Over in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood, it was a packed patio at Gnome Craft Pub. Reservations for outdoor seating were sold out for Saturday.

A group of friends, who all live in the same apartment building in St. Paul, had lunch at the Gnome’s patio on Saturday. It was their first time out together at a restaurant since the pandemic started.

“It was the first day that somebody brought me a Bloody Mary and it was glorious,” said Mary Gentry, “It tasted better than any Bloody Mary has tasted in a year.”

While Saturday was sold out at the Gnome, there are still patio reservations available for Sunday. Click here to make one.