MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that happened in Inver Grove Heights overnight. A woman is accused of stabbing a man she knew.
Police were called to the 6100 block of Carmen Avenue. They got a 911 call about an assault with a knife.
Officers found a man who had been stabbed when they got there. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested and is being held on assault charges.
