MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A homicide investigation is underway in St. Paul, as two people were found shot on Saturday morning.
St. Paul Police arrived at the 1900 block of Montana Avenue East after 8:30 a.m. to find a man and a woman outside, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman succumbed to her injuries at Regions Hospital.
Police say they believe the situation to be a murder-suicide, and the man shot the woman before ending his own life. Officials believe the two were in a relationship.
This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.
