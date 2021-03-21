MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Safety Anthony Harris said he is “on a new journey” as he bid farewell to the Minnesota Vikings on Instagram Saturday.
The 29-year-old is headed to Philadelphia, as the Eagles announced Saturday he has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.
“To the fan base and community of Minnesota, I greatly appreciate you embracing, encouraging, and supporting me,” Harris wrote. “You made MN a place where my family and friends felt welcomed and excited to come visit.”
In his time with the Vikings, Harris went from an undrafted free agent in 2014 to the league leader in interceptions in 2019. He has nine career interceptions, with six of them coming in that 2019 season.
The Vikings now have a hole at safety next to five-time Pro Bowler Harrison Smith.