MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old Farmington man is charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting during an alleged drug deal on Friday.

Gage Anderson made his first court appearance on his first-degree attempted murder charge Monday.

According to the Dakota County Attorney’s Office, police responded to 209th Street and Catalina Way after a woman reported seeing a driver point a gun out of the window of a vehicle, then follow another man who left the vehicle and ran away.

A separate report of someone driving erratically brought police to a staggering man with a gunshot wound on the back of his head. That man described his shooter to police and was taken to the hospital.

Later, the victim told police Anderson and a friend “robbed him during a drug deal,” the criminal complaint states. The complaint alleges Anderson and the friend, a juvenile male who was arrested but has not been identified, wanted the victim to give them more money.

The victim tried to escape and was shot.

Police later found Anderson and the other suspect walking on Highway 66. When police mentioned the shooting, the juvenile male said Anderson “had nothing to do with it, I was the one that had the gun and it’s in my bag,” according to the complaint.

Officers arrested Anderson and the juvenile. A judge set Anderson’s bail at $750,000 without conditions or $500,000 with conditions Monday.

The other suspect is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Tuesday.