MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The man who admitted to opening fire inside a Minnesota health clinic last month is slated to appear in court on Monday.
Gregory Ulrich, 67, is facing charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosive devices in connection to the Feb. 9 shooting that left four people hurt and one woman dead.
According to a criminal complaint, Ulrich walked into the Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo, located just west of the Twin Cities metro, and started shooting. Investigators say Ulrich also set off homemade bombs inside the clinic.
The attack killed 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay, a medical assistant at the clinic and a mother of two young children.
Ulrich faces up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge alone.