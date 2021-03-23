MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office lifted a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon after a man who may be armed fled deputies in Andover.
It happened near Hanson and Andover boulevards. It’s not clear if the man was captured, but authorities say “there is no danger to the general public.” The order was in effect for about 30 minutes.
Residents were asked to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious in the area. Check back for more details in this developing story.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO & Children's Minnesota Present: Brighter Together
- Minnesota Boy, 9, Bitten By Shark In Florida: ‘He Just Wants To Go Home’
- Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Stealing $1,250 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies
- GDelano High School Basketball Player Recovering After Collapsing During Practice
- Latest: Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage