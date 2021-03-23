Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
Filed Under:Lindstrom News, Runaway Teenager

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension has issued an alert asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy from Lindstrom.

According to the BCA, John Patrick Grillo, Jr. was reported as a runaway on Jan. 6 and was last seen in the St. Cloud area and communities nearby.

Grillo may be driving a Chevrolet HHR or Pontiac Grand Am. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Area police at 651-775-7569.