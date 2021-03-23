MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension has issued an alert asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy from Lindstrom.
According to the BCA, John Patrick Grillo, Jr. was reported as a runaway on Jan. 6 and was last seen in the St. Cloud area and communities nearby.
Grillo may be driving a Chevrolet HHR or Pontiac Grand Am. He’s described as 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds with red hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Area police at 651-775-7569.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO & Children's Minnesota Present: Brighter Together
- Minnesota Boy, 9, Bitten By Shark In Florida: ‘He Just Wants To Go Home’
- Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Stealing $1,250 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies
- GDelano High School Basketball Player Recovering After Collapsing During Practice
- Latest: Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage