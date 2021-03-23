MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cinnamon Toast Crunch, owned by Minnesota-based General Mills, is responding after a viral post that claimed shrimp tails were found in a box of their cereal.
On Tuesday, Cinnamon Toast Crunch tweeted a statement, saying the matter is being investigated but “we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility.”
— Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 23, 2021
Writer and producer Jensen Karp on Monday claimed he found what appear to be shrimp tails in the cereal, which he bought from Costco. The post has since gone viral.
Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021
Karp accused the company of gaslighting him when they initially replied that it appears to be an accumulation of cinnamon sugar. At last check, he was going to a testing lab.
