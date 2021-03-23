MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Firefighters rescued two children from a house fire Tuesday afternoon in northeast Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department say crews were called at about 3:13 p.m. to a residence on the 300 block of 20th Avenue Northeast in the Bottineau neighborhood and immediately began searching for the children. The fire captain found one of the kids on a stairway and carried them out, while the other child was found in a bedroom.
Both kids and an adult were taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. No one else was hurt. MFD is still investigating the fire’s cause.
