MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women are dead after an SUV rolled off a highway Tuesday evening in northern Minnesota and slammed into a tree.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in Carlton County, at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 8, near Holyoke.
Investigators say a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on the highway when it drifted onto the left shoulder, overcorrected, rolled into a ditch, and struck a tree, becoming wrapped around the trunk.
Killed were the driver, 35-year-old Angela Marie Severson of Pierre, South Dakota, and a passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Lynn Bokusky of Apple Valley. Both died at the scene; neither were wearing seat belts.
It’s unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time.
