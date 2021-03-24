Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Carlton County, Fatal Crash, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women are dead after an SUV rolled off a highway Tuesday evening in northern Minnesota and slammed into a tree.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in Carlton County, at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 8, near Holyoke.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on the highway when it drifted onto the left shoulder, overcorrected, rolled into a ditch, and struck a tree, becoming wrapped around the trunk.

Killed were the driver, 35-year-old Angela Marie Severson of Pierre, South Dakota, and a passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Lynn Bokusky of Apple Valley. Both died at the scene; neither were wearing seat belts.

It’s unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash. Road conditions were dry at the time.