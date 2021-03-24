Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Alexandria man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday evening.

According to investigators, the crash happened in Bruce Township at about 7:30 p.m.

A 22-year-old man was driving on Highway 27 when, near the 295th Avenue intersection, he veered off the road, struck an approach and rolled.

The driver suffered fatal injuries. He was not identified by name yet.

Road conditions were wet at the time of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.