MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 41-year-old Dorian Lashawn Langston is charged with third-degree murder in the overdose death of 32-year-old Jaeton Williams.

Police found Williams unresponsive on September 24, 2020, and he died three days later at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Mankato.

An autopsy was completed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner and Jaeton’s cause of death was reported as heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents identified Langston as a person of interest soon after Jaeton was hospitalized.

On March 18th, 2021, law enforcement located and arrested Langston in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Langston had an outstanding felony drug warrant issued by Brown County, stemming from a separate case. During his arrest, Drug Task Force Agents located suspected heroin in Langston’s pocket. That substance was later tested by a forensic lab and found to contain methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and trazodone.

Agents were granted several search warrants for phone records and social media accounts related to Langston and other witnesses. As a result of the warrants, agents were able to determine that Langston was at Jaeton’s residence on September 24, 2020. Agents also located numerous messages showing that Langston was involved in controlled substance sales.

After Langston’s arrest, agents interviewed another witness who provided further information linking Langston to the death of Williams.

In a recent statement, Chief of Police Ross Gullickson said the arrest should serve as a warning to some.

“Mr. Williams’s death is a tragic reminder of the lethality of these substances. I want to thank the members of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force for their steadfast resolve in seeing this case through.” says Gullickson. “The message to those who distribute this poison into our region and communities is clear, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice.”

Langston is now in custody and has been charged with third-degree murder. The Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution of Langston because Williams died while at MCHS in Mankato, Blue Earth County.