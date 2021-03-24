MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota will now be at the forefront for treating mental health.

A first of its kind facility is opening up at M Health Southdale next week that is designed to specifically treat mental health patients in crisis by mental health specialists.

WCCO got a first look of the new facility, called EmPATH.

This is not your typical hospital waiting room. The goal is to make this space look more like a living room to create a calming and therapeutic affect for all mental health patients who come here.

The chair are recliners, there’s TV and there are sensory rooms for patients to come to escape, picking their own preferred lighting and music.

The gift of this space is to give mental health specialists time to assess and treat.

The goal is to get patients out of a crisis state and avoid hospitalization.

Before this space, mental health patients were lumped together with other ER and trauma patients.

Not only is this environment potentially overwhelming for mental patients, they’re being treated by generalized doctors and nurses.

In this space, patients will only see mental health specialists

“They will have access to a psychiatrist 24/7, psychiatric nurses 24/7 and therapists around the clock,” assistant director for clinical triage and transition services Lew Zeidner said.

This facility officially opens on Monday.

It’s for adults and emergency use only. No appointments.

Patients will have up to 48 hours to be assessed here versus only a few hours in an emergency room.