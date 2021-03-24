Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Florida police officer is in custody, accused of sending an obscene photo to an undercover Minnesota human trafficking investigator that he believed was an underage female.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the 29-year-old man was arrested by detectives at a Fort Lauderdale police station Wednesday.

A member of the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigators Taskforce tipped off the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, saying the officer had at least two online conversations with an undercover detective that were sexual in nature — one of which involved him sharing a lewd photo of himself.

The officer also provides security at two schools, one of which is a high school where he coaches wrestling.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Erica Rockey of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 954-888-5290.

WCCO typically does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.