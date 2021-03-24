Derek Chauvin TrialJury Selection Complete As 15th Juror Is Seated
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old St. Paul man died last week, days after being injured in a house fire.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Gary Blaske died early Friday morning at Hennepin Healthcare. His cause of death was listed as “complications of injuries sustained in a house fire.”

The fire happened on March 14 at home on the 600 block of Minnehaha Avenue West, in St. Paul’s West Frogtown neighborhood.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.