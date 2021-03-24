MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 66-year-old St. Paul man died last week, days after being injured in a house fire.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Gary Blaske died early Friday morning at Hennepin Healthcare. His cause of death was listed as “complications of injuries sustained in a house fire.”
The fire happened on March 14 at home on the 600 block of Minnehaha Avenue West, in St. Paul’s West Frogtown neighborhood.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating the fire.
More On WCCO.com:
- WCCO & Children's Minnesota Present: Brighter Together
- Shelter In Place Lifted In Andover After Burglary Suspect Flees Deputies
- COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expansion Announcement Expected This Week
- Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Stealing $1,250 Worth Of Girl Scout Cookies
- Latest: Derek Chauvin Trial Coverage