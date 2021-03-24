MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minimum wage workers who are employed by Hennepin County are getting a pay increase from $15 to $20 an hour.
The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners approved the pay hike on Tuesday. In a statement, the board said the move would improve the quality of life for the region’s lowest-wage workers, contribute to a significant reduction in poverty and reduce reliance on costly public assistance programs.
“Moving residents from poverty and public assistance to opportunity and self-sufficiency is a better use of taxpayer dollars. It makes all of us stronger,” Commissioner Chris LaTondresse said.
The pay hike is slated to take effect on Sunday, affecting more than 400 workers. Some will see a yearly pay increase of $10,000.
The board of commissioners also called on other large employers in the area to follow their lead.
“You have an opportunity to serve our taxpayers by joining us in moving more Hennepin County residents off government support,” LaTondresse said.
