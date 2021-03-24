MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota boy who was recently bitten by a shark in Florida got the chance to have a little fun Wednesday.
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is out of the hospital after a shark bit his shoulder while he was bodysurfing off of Miami Beach over the weekend.
He was treated to a day at the Miami Seaquarium, where he had some safe encounters with sea life, according to mom Kristine Weiskopf.
“We’re just so grateful to everyone here at the aquarium and everyone at the hospital that he’s healthy enough to be able to do these things, and we’re just so happy,” Weiskopf said.
The Weiskopfs, who are from Eagan, say Jay is doing much better than expected.
