MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Time is running out for more than 100,000 Minnesotans to keep their driver’s license up-to-date.
The state added an extension because of COVID-19, but it ends on March 31. If your information hasn’t changed, you can renew your license online. But if you have to go in person, DVS is extending its hours, according to DVS Director Emma Corrie.
“We are here, we are ready, we are staffed to serve you,” Corrie said. “In fact, we will also be open … coming up this Saturday, March 27 across all of our locations.”
Below is information that was sent out Wednesday by DPS-DVS:
Driver’s license extensions end on March 31.
- The remaining 132,000 Minnesotans who have COVID-19 driver’s license and ID card extensions have just one week to renew their credentials.
- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services division (DPS-DVS) announced on Jan. 27 that approximately 300,000 Minnesotans needed to renew their driver’s license or ID card by March 31.
- To maintain a valid driver’s license or ID, anyone with an extension must renew by the deadline.
Minnesotans have options to renew and should renew as soon as possible.
- Renew online.
- The quickest and easiest renewal option is to renew online at drive.mn.gov. This option is available for standard driver’s license or ID card renewals that do not require name, address, signature or driver’s license number changes. A person’s record is updated as soon as the online application is complete.
- Renew in person, including this Saturday.
- Minnesotans must renew in person to make changes to their driver’s license or ID card or apply for a REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license or ID card. Pre-applying online at drive.mn.gov will reduce the time spent in the office.
- Exam stations accept renewal applications on a first-come-first-served basis. No appointments are required.
- The following exam stations are open Saturday, March 27 to serve Minnesotans who received extensions and need to renew their expiring driver’s license. No appointments are required. Services are first-come-first-served. Hours are subject to change, so Minnesotans should check the locations page before visiting their exam station on Saturday.
- Anoka Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)
- Downtown St. Paul Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Arden Hills Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)
- Eagan Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)
- Hastings Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Plymouth Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 4: 30 p.m.)
- Rochester Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Austin Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Mankato Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Detroit Lakes Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- St. Cloud Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Duluth Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
- Virginia Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)
- Bemidji Exam Station (8:00 a.m. – noon)
- Deputy registrar and driver’s license agent offices are independently owned and operated. Many require appointments for services and have limited appointments available. Those who cannot obtain an appointment by March 31 should check for offices that do not require appointments, renew at an exam station or renew their standard license online.
DPS-DVS mailed letters to every cardholder whose credential will expire March 31, 2021. The letters are also available in Hmong, Somali, Spanish and Oromo at dps.mn.gov/mrc to make sure every Minnesotan receives this important message.
